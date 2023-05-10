UK holidaymakers will soon be able to book their flights via the Uber app, thanks to the latest move by the cab-hailing service. Financial Times said Uber’s newly-launched domestic and international flight bookings will roll out over the coming weeks.

The company’s general manager for the UK, Andrew Brem, described the move as "the latest and most ambitious step" it has taken to achieve its goal to become a wider travel booking platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The San Francisco-based company, which already offers train and coach ticket bookings in the UK, first revealed its plans to add train, bus and flight bookings to its UK app in April last year and launched the first two options a few months later.

For its flights, the business has partnered with travel booking site Hopper . According to the Financial Times , Uber will charge a tiny commission on each sale and may add a booking fee to its products in the future.

Most Popular

It is unclear how much the corporation takes, but it charges its partner drivers 25% of all fares. According to the report, providing flight bookings might help Uber’s main ride-hailing company grow even more, as consumers are likely to book trips to and from the airport through the service as well.

Although flight bookings are currently only available in the UK — one of Uber’s largest markets outside of North America — is merely a testing ground for the company’s aspirations. Brem told the publication that the company hopes to expand its flight offerings to more nations in the future, but that no firm plans have been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad