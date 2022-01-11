Seven indoor plants to brighten up cold winter day

Gardening experts are giving Brits advice on how to brighten up cold winter days with a selection of gorgeous plants.

Experts at GardeningExpress have put together a list of indoor plants to brighten up the darkest and coldest of winter evenings.

Some great indoor plants include the classic Orchid and the Sweet-Heart plant bring texture and colour into the home during the darker months.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another bonus of these plants is that they don’t require an awful lot of maintenance which means you can guarantee that they’ll stay looking gorgeous and healthy in the home.

Founder of GardeningExpress, Chris Bonnett said: “The winter months are hard, it’s cold and it gets dark so early now. Plants and gardening are known to help with our mental health and they lift our mood.

“You shouldn’t have to miss out on this during winter so that’s why we’ve created a list of the best indoor plants that will brighten up your winter days.

“What’s great about these houseplants too is that they don’t require an awful lot of maintenance either, just some occasional watering and sunlight is all they need.

“Plants like the Christmas Cactus and the Cyclamen plant are a great way to bring that outdoor feel into your home with a beautiful pop of colour.

Indoor plants to brighten up the winter:

Christmas Cactus

As the name suggests, the perfect plant for this time of year is the Christmas Cactus. Its bright colours make the plant incredibly eye-catching, perfect for brightening up any indoor space during the winter. Just be sure to put it in a cool room with some light.

Orchid

A classic Orchid immediately brightens and softens any room. Orchids will do fine in your home throughout winter with proper care. Just move it to the brightest room in your home as they love the sun.

Yucca Trees

If you’re looking for something bigger, then the Yucca Tree is perfect. These are classic houseplants that don’t require a lot of care - just make sure you give it some water when it’s looking a little dry.

Snake Plant

The Snake Plant is great if you’re looking for something low maintenancePhoto: Shutterstock

The Snake Plant is great if you’re looking for something low maintenance. All it needs is light and the occasional watering when the compost looks dry.

The colour of this plant resembles snakeskin, hence the name, meaning that it will also add some texture to your home.

Cyclamen Plants

This easy to care for plant looks great on its own or alongside other plantsPhoto: Shutterstock

This easy to care for plant looks great on its own or alongside other Cyclamen plants. Grouping them is a great way to bring the outdoor feeling inside this winter.

The Sweetheart plant - Heart-Leaf Philodendron

This plant has a gorgeous shine to it, adding some texture and brightness to your home throughout the winterPhoto: Shutterstock

This plant has a gorgeous shine to it, adding some texture and brightness to your home throughout the winter. Its name comes from its appearance, which is a cute heart shape. This will require some pinching to keep the shape, but other than that it needs little care.

Corn Plant