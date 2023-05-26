The new Greggs concession, which has opened in an existing Sainsbury’s petrol station, includes a hot food counter and cold fridges. The partnership will see the petrol station stock items including Greggs sausage rolls, pasties and vegan alternatives, alongside options from Sainsbury’s convenience range.

Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury’s food commercial director, said: “We’ve launched this new concept as part of our ongoing plan to transform our takeaway food offer with top brands – bringing even more innovative and delicious food and drink to our customers. This is the first time we’ve worked with Greggs and we’re delighted to be partnering with one of the UK’s favourites for freshly prepared food on the go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new site will open between 6am and 9pm and also includes the baker’s click & collect service. Currently, the only site open is at Sainsbury’s petrol station in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, but the two companies plan to expand their convenience partnership across the UK later this year.

Most Popular