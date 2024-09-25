Rosebridge ranked in top 10 of the FTAdviser Top 100 Financial Advice Firms for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rosebridge, one of the North’s leading independent Chartered Financial Planning firms, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Top 10 of the prestigious FTAdviser Top 100 Financial Advice Firms list, alongside its sister company Pro Sport Wealth. This recognition highlights Rosebridge’s commitment to delivering exceptional financial advice and services.

The Financial Times evaluated firms based on key factors such as client retention, the expertise of Chartered and Certified Financial Planners, and impressive growth over the past year.

“We are celebrating being recognised in the Top 10 of the FTAdviser Top 100 Financial Advice Firms list. Rosebridge is an established firm of expert Chartered Financial Planners dedicated to providing a bespoke, specialist service. Our holistic approach to financial advice helps us gain a complete understanding of our clients’ needs. Whatever their requirements, we build a robust strategy to support clients with the advice and level of service they need to achieve their goals,” said Phil Rose, CEO.

Year on year, Rosebridge has demonstrated significant growth and dedication to excellence. The FTAdviser Top 100 list, announced on 24 September 2024, showcases the best in the UK financial advisory sector.

Rosebridge team celebrating at their head office in Ramsbototm.

“Rosebridge has embraced Consumer Duty challenges and opportunities by investing in our team and innovation. We focus on training, consistent communication, managing client expectations, and leveraging technology to enhance service quality. We are committed to safeguarding client data and adapting to the evolving financial landscape,” explained Steven Banks, Head of Leeds office.

Rosebridge are committed to delivering the highest standard of professional service. With offices spread across the North of England, with national reach, Rosebridge help people achieve more from their financial circumstances, both now and in the future.

“Rosebridge has built a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and innovation. We are proud to be a highly qualified team with an award-winning impact. To be recognised on the FTAdviser Top 100 Financial Advice Firms list is fantastic for the business, our clients, and our team. We pride ourselves on our ability to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, offering expert advice on investments, retirement planning, estate planning, and more. Our client-centric approach is at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to providing value for money while building long-lasting relationships with our clients based on trust and transparency.” concluded Gareth Griffiths, Head of Chester office.