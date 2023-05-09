Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has become a dad again at the age of 79. The Taxi Driver and The Godfather Part II actor welcomed his seventh child and shared the news at a press event for his upcoming film About My Father.

During an interview at an event ahead of the movie release later this month, the star let slip the exciting news after correcting a journalist on how many kids he has.

Interviewer Brittnee Blair had said: "I know you have six kids". However, Robert corrected the statement and said "Seven, actually.” He then added: "I just had a baby.”

The megastar has since opened up about being a dad and the relationship he has with his kids. In an interview with ET Canada, he said: "I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice.

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t."

A representative for De Niro later confirmed to ET Canada that the Godfather actor is now a father of seven, though it’s unclear who the mother is.

De Niro is father to eldest children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, who he had with his first wife Diahnne Abbott.