Pulp Fiction auteur Quentin Tarantino is looking to get back into the directors chair next year, as he revealed in an interview he is set to create an eight part limited series for television. His acknowledgment of the project occurred Wednesday night while promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation , at a New York event.

Details of his new project however are slim, with the director holding his creative cards close to his chest divulging very little information about what the series would be planned. There has been some discussion though on social media channels what it “could” be after answering one question at the event.

When the host, Elvis Mitchell, pressed Tarantino on which comic book he would adapt, Tarantino responded that he’d love to bring a Marvel property to the screen. Tarantino admitted that he hoped he could work on an adaptation of the Marvel series Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos . Known for his almost encyclopaedic knowledge of films, could Tarantino’s imagining be inspired by the works of Sam Peckinpah with The Wild Bunch or even the Dirty Dozen series? That’s open to speculation for now.

What the news has done, however, is leave some fans of the MCU wondering if Tarantino could be the next in a series of directors that have joined the universe to bring their own unique style to the works: Taika Waititi with the Thor franchise and James Gunn with the Guardian of the Galaxy franchise and forthcoming DC Universe titles. It would mean that Tarantino would also work with longtime collaborator Samuel L. Jackson once more, who currently portrays Nick Fury in the MCU.

Most Popular