M&S has revealed its Christmas advert for this year which features the iconic comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders as Fairy and Duckie. The much-loved Fairy character, voiced by French returns for a second year running, meanwhile Duckie is a brand new animated character voiced by Saunders for 2022.

The advert, which is the first of eight in a series for M&S premiered on Wednesday, November 2 on social media channels and ITV’s This Morning show . And viewers will be able to follow Fairy, Duckie and Wylie in a new ad instalment each week between now and New Year’s Eve as together they discover all the Christmas Food must-haves.

The first ad begins with the appearance of M&S’s special Christmas Fairy – voiced by national treasure Dawn French – leaving her perch atop the Christmas tree, looking for a new “very special friend”. In the short clip, Fairy brings to life a tattered chew toy which happens to be Duckie who finds her voice and is immediately chased by an excited dog, Wylie, who is delighted to see his favourite toy awakened.

The fairy then works her magic and Duckie learns to fly out of his reach as they then soar over a Christmas table spread of M&S’s festive menu. Dawn French has become the voice of M&S Food, lending her iconic voice to ads including Valentine’s Day, Easter and Plant Kitchen.

This Christmas, for the first time, she’s joined by comedic partner Jennifer Saunders. The third character (equally iconic!) is the lovable dog, played by Wylie – a rescue dog from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Dawn French said: “I had the time of my life lending my voice to the Fairy that brought Percy Pig to life last year. I was so excited that M&S wanted to bring her back for more adventures and discover more of that AMAZING food… and, this time with a trusty new sidekick! To have my right-hand-woman back as that sidekick… well, obviously it was a yes with festive bells on from me!”

Voice of Duckie, Jennifer Saunders, said: “When the call came in asking me to be in the M&S Christmas ad, I didn’t have to think about it. And to bring the team back together for it? It was a Christmas MUST.

“I mean M&S Food just IS Christmas. And, I’m so thrilled to be the voice of the tatty and downtrodden, yet very lovable, Duckie!”

Sharry Cramond, Director of Marketing and Hospitality, at M&S Food said: “This Christmas we know families want a cosy but special get-together at home. Our ad brings to life what we have to offer – the perfect menu to deliver that warm, fuzzy, festive feeling.