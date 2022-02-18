Morrisons is giving shoppers money off petrol after spending £40 in store

The vouchers must be redeemed in a Morrisons petrol station by 6 March (Photo: Getty Images)

Morrisons is giving shoppers a discount on petrol when they spend £40 in stores.

The reduction comes after petrol prices hit a record high over the weekend, reaching 148.02p per litre on average across the UK, according to the AA.

This exceeds the previous high rate of 147.72 p per litre in November last year.

How much can shoppers save?

Shoppers will receive a fuel voucher for 7p off every litre of fuel until Sunday 27 February after spending £40 or more in Morrisons stores.

The vouchers must then be redeemed in a Morrisons petrol station by Sunday 6 March.

Customers should note that some items will not count towards the £40 spend in stores to claim the fuel voucher.

This includes fuel, tobacco, lottery products, gift vouchers, infant formula and milk, cash back, dry cleaning, Morrisons cafe, fireworks, online games, photo printing, saver stamps, postage stamps, mobile phone top ups, delivery charges, garden centre items and pharmacy products.

Morrisons has 339 filling stations across the UK but the vouchers cannot be used in its smaller Morrisons Daily petrol stations.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: "We know that the cost of living increases are really beginning to bite for everyone in the UK and we want to help our customers by saving them money on one of their biggest expenses.

"With covid restrictions now easing, customers are using their cars more often and we believe this offer will help them to spread their budgets further."

Why are petrol prices rising?

The discount will come as a welcome relief to drivers as the cost of filling up an average 55-litre family car with petrol now costs £81.41, according to the RAC.

Diesel, meanwhile, has increased to 157.57p per litre, passing the previous record set on 20 November last year of 151.10p.

The price increases have largely been driven by a rebound in global demand as the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions have eased.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have also affected oil prices, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, accounting for more than 10% of global output.

As such, a conflict involving Russia could see a significant reduction in the supply of oil to international markets.