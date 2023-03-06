The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings until Friday with snow and ice set to hit parts of the UK this week. The arrival of Arctic air, resulting in snowy and icy weather across much of northern and eastern England on Monday (March 6) is set to spread to other parts of the country throughout the week.

Northern Scotland experienced cold weather on Sunday, with some reporting temperatures as low as -10C. Now, up to 5-20cm of snow is expected to fall in northern Scotland as rain sleet and snow slowly move southward, bringingnear-freezing temperatures and cold weather in the single digits in other regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office chief meteorologist, Dan Suri said snow showers will continue through Monday and Tuesday, and Northern Ireland will also be subject to some snow showers, especially over high ground.

He said: “Ice will provide an additional hazard for many with overnight low temperatures well below 0°C for many. Further south wintry hazards will develop with parts of England and Wales affected by icy patches and snow in places tonight and likely further snow in parts of the south early Wednesday.”

Most Popular

From late Tuesday to early Wednesday, the Met Office said, the snow risk will be concentrated in the south as mild air moves in from the southwest, bringing snow with it as it collides with cold air. Snow is expected to move further north in the second half of the week.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Steven Keates, said the focus of further snow is across parts of southern England and south Wales, with snow likely to be seen across lower levels for a time, and many may wake up to a couple of centimetres of snow on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads to central and northern areas of the UK, though it’s not possible to pick out precise locations regarding who will see the heaviest snowfall.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a cold weather alert and placed North-East England, North-West England and Yorkshire under a level three alert, with the rest of England at level two.

Met Office weather warnings extended until Friday as up to 20cm of snow predicted.

UK weather warnings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office, there are six warnings currently in effect.

March 6 - Northern Ireland (snow and ice warning) March 6 - East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, South West England (snow and ice warning) March 6 - Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Yorkshire & Humber (snow and ice warning) March 7 - Central, Tayside & Fife, East Midlands, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Yorkshire & Humber (snow warning) March 8 - London & South East England, South West England, Wales, West Midlands (snow warning) March 9 - Central, Tayside & Fife, East Midlands, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber (snow warning)

UK’s weather forecast (March 6 to March 10)

Today (March 6)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The south will be mild, with sunny spells and a few showers ahead of a band of rain and hill snow moving slowly southwards. Northern areas will experience much colder weather, with sunny spells and snow showers.

The Met Office has extended the yellow warnings for snow and ice all week as temperatures set to plummet

Overnight rain, sleet, and snow are slowly moving south across England and Wales, becoming icy. More snow showers are falling in the north, causing some accumulations, but the rest of the country is mostly clear and frosty.

Tuesday (March 7)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain, sleet, and snow are melting in southern England. Many inland areas will then be sunny, but northern areas, particularly north-facing coasts, will be hit by snow and hail showers.

Outlook for Wednesday (March 8) to Friday (March 10):