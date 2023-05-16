The new owner of M&Co said it plans to relaunch its website after buying the fashion brand out of administration. AK Retail, which also owns well-known brands including Yours Clothing, BadRhino and PixieGirl, is aiming to launch the website at the end of June followed by an app later on this year.

The new website will launch selling a small range of womenswear products to start with, but there are plans to expand and sell further categories down the line. The first products available on the new M&Co site will include M&Co curve and petite collections.

AK Retail boss Andrew Killingworth shared that he had “big plans” for the M&Co brand, which fell into administration for the second time in two years at the start of December 2022 but was saved when the brand and intellectual property were sold to AK Retail Holding in February.

Sadly, the deal did not include the brand’s physical stores which meant all 170 were going to close - putting 1,910 jobs at risk. All the remaining M&Co stores closed in April.

Mr Killingworth said that M&Co had held a “strong reputation” as a local family brand that customers trusted to find high quality clothing at an affordable price. He said AK Retail were “committed to maintaining these values” and was planning to build upon “M&Co’s strong legacy”.

Mr Killingworth added: “We have big plans for the brand, with an immediate focus on M&Co’s digital presence, with our brand-new site set to launch at the end of June 2023, and an app coming soon. M&Co has enormous potential, and we are excited to bring our expertise and experience to the table.