McDonald’s has launched a second week of offers in January as part of the fast food giant’s Raise Your Arches campaign. The deals include the chance to bag a “core item”, such as a Big Mac, Quarter Pounder or McPlant, for just £1.99 including discounts off your order.

The offers have been launched as part of the McDonald’s Raise Your Arches campaign,which celebrates the unspoken signal of raising your eyebrows to friends when you fancy a “Maccies”. The campaign includes the launch of a TV ad which was made by Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright and has divided fans as it is the first McDonald’s advert not to feature any food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have also been interacting with the campaign by accessing dedicated Snapchat and Instagram lenses which raises the user’s eyebrows to the beat of Yello’s ‘Oh Yeah’ track. Celebrity fans including former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes and X Factor star Jake Quickenden have had a go, posting videos using the lenses on their social media platforms.

Michelle Graham-Clare, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “In a challenging time, our Raise your Arches initiation to McDonald’s provides the nation with a small but much needed movement to let go and feel good. We hope the campaign raises arches and smiles across the country and I can’t wait to see everyone get involved.

Most Popular

Full list of McDonald’s offers running in last week of January 2023

Here are the offers running from Monday, January 23 until Sunday, January 29. The deals are available exclusively via the McDonald’s app , which you can download for free for iPhone or Android .

Advertisement Hide Ad