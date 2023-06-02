A ‘mass brawl’ broke out at Bournemouth beach just 24 hours after a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl died at the tourist hotspot. Social media footage shows swarms of people gathering in the aftermath.

Emergency services were called to the area shortly after 3pm on Thursday, June 1. Police officers attended the scene and one person was detained with enquiries ongoing and an investigation launched.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "Dorset Police received a report at 3.02pm of a disturbance involving a large number of young people on the beach near to Bournemouth Pier.

"Officers attended and one person was detained in connection with the incident. At this time one person has been treated for minor injuries and no further injuries have been reported. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing."

The incident came just 24 hours after a major incident occurred at the same beach, as a boy, 17 and a girl, 12 died. Eight other people were also pulled from the water but were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Dorset Police Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan said: “Our thoughts remain very much with the loved ones of the two young people at this horrendous time and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“We are continuing with our investigation, which is still at the early stages, and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident to both protect our enquiries and out of respect for the victims’ families.

“Early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident and there is no suggestion of people jumping from the pier or jet skis being involved.