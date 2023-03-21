Two Love Island stars have confirmed they have parted ways just days after the Love Island reunion, with the pair sitting beside each other during the show which aired live on Sunday, March 19.

The duo are the first Islanders to confirm their split just over a week after the most recent series in South Africa ended, bringing to a close to almost two months of Love Island drama in the second ever winter series.

The couple in question is Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook. Casey came into Love Island just before Casa Amor, coupling up with Lana Jenkins and then Claudia Fogarty before deciding to choose Rosie.

In an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Casey how things were with him and Rosie. He replied saying he had spoken to Rosie, saying she was a ‘great girl’, but added: “Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward.”

According to a national newspaper, those close to Casey, 26, said he boasted he was single at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

A source said: “Casey said he was not officially in a couple with Rosie and that he was single. It was clear he was ready to go out on the pull and enjoy the attention that comes after being on a show like Love Island.

“There doesn’t appear to be a deep connection between Casey and Rosie and although they were a couple when they were in the villa – being on the outside has made them realise they’re not right for each other.