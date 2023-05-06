Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested by Metropolitan Police officers ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. The group took to social media to say the country has lost the right to free speech.

A video obtained by NationalWorld shows the protesters as they are being arrested. Unsurprisingly, there is a massive police presence lining the streets of the procession route today.

On Twitter, the group mentioned one of their representatives involved. They wrote: “This is Kush. He is 33-year-old doctor.

“Today he was planning to quietly hold a sign saying JUST STOP OIL, whilst in the crowd for the Coronation. He was arrested along with 20 others. Free speech is a core British value – and we have just lost it.”

They added: “No supporters of Just Stop Oil arrested in the crowd had glue, paint or any plans to disrupt the Coronation. New policing laws mean we're now living in a dystopian nightmare – this disgraceful overreach is what you'd expect in Pyongyang, North Korea, not Westminster.”

On May 3, as part of a Twitter thread about how they will handle the coordination, Met Police wrote on Twitter: “Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low. We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.”

Protesters from Just Stop Oil were arrested ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)