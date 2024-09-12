Free virtual school trip launches to support greater access to art lessons across the UK

From Walsall to Glasgow, Art UK’s ‘The Superpower of Looking’s Art Adventure’ takes children on a ‘trip’ across the UK, widening access to cultural opportunities and building essential visual literacy skills

This term, art education charity, Art UK will host its first ever ‘virtual’ school trip – The Superpower of Looking’s Art Adventure. Taking place on Wednesday, 2nd October, the free online event is available to all primary schools across the UK and is designed to equip pupils with essential visual literacy and visual intelligence skills.

Hosted by renowned artist Sarah Graham, The Superpower of Looking’s Art Adventure will take pupils on an exciting journey to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland, and The New Art Gallery in Walsall, England. While at both galleries, Graham will explore different artworks and invite pupils to interpret, negotiate and make meaning from the images presented to them.

Signing up in advance, teachers will receive free learning materials and videos to guide the lesson which will take pupils on an Art Adventure. Pupils will then be tasked with their own project - taking inspiration from the galleries’ artworks and the environment around them to create a collage that celebrates their local area.

Pupils enjoying an art class using their superpower of looking

By providing accessible access to art education, this initiative builds on Art UK’s award-winning programme, The Superpower of Looking. It is designed to introduce a new vision for teaching and learning which champions the role of visual arts and media in a way that drives a paradigm shift in education. It will also empower pupils with lifelong skills and the ability to critically observe, analyse, question, interpret and empathise with the images all around them.

This inclusive educational experience comes at a critical time, with today’s young people growing up in an increasingly image-saturated world – meaning pupils need to be equipped with the knowledge, confidence and skills necessary to successfully navigate this modern world.

Additionally, the virtual event will help schools broaden the opportunities available to pupils, particularly those in rural communities who may not be able to readily access museums and galleries, while also helping with dwindling school budgets.

Artist and host of The Superpower of Looking’s Art Adventure, Sarah Graham said:

"Partnering with Art UK to travel to galleries in England and Scotland has been such an exciting opportunity and privilege. The creative industries are vitally important, not only from a cultural and educational perspective, but also play a critical role in developing pupils’ social and emotional intelligence.

“Over recent years, access to art in schools has become increasingly prohibitive, but The Superpower of Looking’s Art Adventure makes me optimistic for the future and I’m delighted to be involved in an initiative that will nurture a love of art and learning throughout our schools.

“I look forward to seeing the potential this trip has in inspiring the next generation of artists who will make all our lives so much more colourful.”

Mandy Barrett, arts specialist teacher at Gomersal Primary School in West Yorkshire, said:

“Art is such an important subject for our children to learn, particularly at a young age. It helps nurture their creativity; develops their communication skills; and encourages curiosity, critical thinking and a love of learning.

“Art can also feel like a daunting subject for unfamiliar teachers and children, but working with accessible and engaging resources helps break down these misconceptions and can transform it into a truly meaningful part of the curriculum and school experience.”

Katie Leonard, Head of Learning at Art UK, added:

“We are honoured to have such an inspiring artist in Sarah to help us empower and inspire pupils and teachers across the country with this project.

“The Superpower of Looking is transforming the visual literacy skills of children throughout the UK, and this new Art Adventure is another way we can embed art in teaching and learning and champion visual literacy as the fourth pillar of modern education.

“We are committed to making art accessible to as many people as possible and hope that this virtual school trip brings us one step closer to making art an integral part of children’s lives and education.”

To support this learning, The Superpower of Looking’s resource kit includes additional bespoke films, full lesson plans, teacher training videos and a lesson toolkit, as well as access to Art UK’s digital database, providing access to art to every child, parent and teacher across the country.

Schools can learn more about The Superpower of Looking and sign up for the Art Adventure here: https://artuk.org/learn/virtual-visit.