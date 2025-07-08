Egerton Community Garden in the running for £30k national award

A volunteer-led garden project in Egerton has been shortlisted for a £30,000 national funding award. Local residents are encouraged to vote and help organisers secure the funding to enhance this vital community space.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incredible Egerton, based in the Walmsley Unitarian grounds, is one of just four finalists in the running to win Certas Energy’s Community Bloom Fund. The group hopes to use the money to improve access, expand sensory planting and play facilities, and enhance biodiversity in their community garden.

The space has gradually transformed from an overgrown patch behind the chapel into a thriving community hub, offering everything from family nature play sessions and gardening mornings to a weekly Nature Café and even a monthly disco for over 50s on the third Friday of every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Cubbin, founder member of Incredible Egerton said: “This garden means so much to so many people. It’s a place where people feel connected and cared for. We’ve got toddlers, pensioners, volunteers with mobility challenges, people living with dementia – everyone plays a part and feels at home here.”

Incredible Egerton in the grounds of Walmsley Unitarian

If awarded, the £30,000 would fund a series of upgrades to make the space even more inclusive. The group wants to install new accessible paths, higher raised beds to allow for wheelchair/seated access, a new sensory garden, new seating and upgraded play equipment. The money will also be used for the restoration of the garden’s pond to support local wildlife.

“A lot of our regulars aren’t here to dig or garden, they just enjoy the peace, the food, or the company,” Lynne added. “We’ve built something really special here and this funding would help us reach more people and make it more accessible for everyone.”

The Community Bloom Fund was launched by off grid energy distributor Certas Energy to support impactful grassroots projects across the UK. Winners will be decided through a public vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Billington, Managing Director of Energy Solutions at Certas Energy, said: “Incredible Egerton is a fantastic example of what community spirit can achieve. The team’s creativity and commitment really stood out to our judging panel, and we’re delighted to have them as a finalist.”

Incredible Egerton volunteers Lynne Cubbin, Sharon English, Lily Grafton (L to R)

Projects were shortlisted based on their benefit to the local community, environmental and social impact, creativity, and sustainability.

Lynne concluded: “It’s great to see a large company like Certas Energy recognising and uplifting small, community-led initiatives.

“This funding would be transformational for us. It would allow us to deepen our roots with the local community – ensuring the garden flourishes long into the future. It would enrich the lives of those who know and love the garden already as well as people who have yet to discover its magic.”

Voting for the Community Bloom Fund winner is now open and closes on Wednesday 23rd July. To vote for Incredible Egerton, visit: https://certasenergy.co.uk/community-bloom-fund/