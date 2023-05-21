Dr Xand Van Tulleken married: Operation Ouch! presenter marries partner Dolly

CBBC star Alexander Van Tulleken, better known as Dr Xand, has married his partner Dolly Theis. The Operation Ouch! presenter initially broke the news of the couple’s engagement on BBC.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Dr Xand, who presents Operation Ouch! with his twin brother Chris, said: “The morning live team are like an actual family. So excited to be back in Manchester next week with my wedding ring on!”

The TV presenter wrote the statement in response to BBC Morning Live’s message of congratulations. The team wrote: “Huge congratulations to @xandvt & @DollyvanT who got married yesterday in London! The whole Morning Live team send our love!”

The couple officially married on Thursday (May 18). Dr Xand’s wife Dolly wrote: “I got to marry my best friend & most perfect human @xandvt yesterday. Officially the luckiest woman in the world! Best. Day. EVER.”

When did Dr Xand get engaged?

The TV presenter officially released the news of his engagement on BBC Morning Live in September 2022. Gethin Jones broke the news, congratulating the couple on their engagement.