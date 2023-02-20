TV presenter Dickie Davies has died at the age of 94. Davies was best known as the face of Saturday afternoon show, World of Sport, which he hosted from the 1960s until its end in 1985.

World of Sport included coverage of a mix of live sport such as wrestling, boxing, racing and football results, and was a main competitor for the BBC’s Grandstand. During his time in the role Davies played a part in the show’s coverage of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He left ITV Sport in August 1989.

Davies’ career spanned decades, leading to him being honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Royal Television Society in 2005.

The presenter’s death was announced by his former ITV colleague Jim Rosenthal who released a statement on Twitter. He said: “With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning. So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly. He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs.”

Rosenthal was asked by the family to announce the news, and added: “Would appreciate some privacy as we mourn and celebrate his life. Dickie was a wonderful friend and colleague….RIP DD”.

Tributes have since flown in for the broadcaster with the BBC’s Gabby Logan describing Davies as “one of the very best”.

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling said: “Just learned of the death of the wonderful Dickie Davies who I grew up watching on World of Sport on ITV. One of my inspirations along with Des Lyman. A sports broadcasting legend.”

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness took to Twitter to pay tribute, saying: “Many Saturday afternoons spent watching this fella. Wonderful memories. RIP Dickie Davies.”

Irish boxing promoter and former professional boxer, Barry McGuigan, said: “God Bless you Dickie Davies RIP a fabulous TV presenter and an even better human being. Deepest sympathies to his family and friends”

