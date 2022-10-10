The soaring costs of energy have left many of us reluctant to even turn the washing machine on - but can you save money by using ‘high energy’ appliances, such as washing machines, dishwashers, tumble dryers, at certain times of the day or night?

Even though a £400 grant from the government to help households pay their energy bills is beginning to filter through, you’ll probably be looking to tighten the purse strings in whatever way you can.

Money saving champion Martin Lewis took to Twitter to shed some light on the situation.

According to the founder of Money Saving Expert , you can use high energy appliances at any time and there will be ‘no difference’ in the price you pay.

When is the best time to use washing machines, dishwashers and tumble dryers to save money?

The only exception to the rule is if you’re on a ‘time of use’ tariff, a plan by some suppliers that encourages customers to use electricity at times when it’s available more cheaply.

If you are on a ‘time of use’ tariff, it’s cheaper to use appliances at night.

Mr Lewis tweeted: “Most don’t have time-of-use tariffs, so there’s no price difference (if u do, night’s cheaper).

If you’re looking to help the nation avoid blackouts this winter, which have been deemed ‘unlikely’ but still a possibility due to a squeeze on energy supplies, peak use for high energy appliances is from 4pm - 9pm.

Therefore, it’s best to avoid using high energy appliances during these hours from time to time if you can.

