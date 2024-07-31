Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC Breakfast saw a significant change in its presenting line-up this morning as regular host Jon Kay was notably absent.

Kay was urgently dispatched to Southport last night to report on the recent stabbings for BBC News at Ten, necessitating his sudden departure from the BBC Breakfast sofa to cover the tragic events.

This unexpected reshuffling of presenters caused some disruption to the morning's schedule. In Kay’s absence, seasoned journalist and co-presenter Sally Nugent stepped up to take the lead, joined by Ben Thompson, who filled Kay's role.

Despite their best efforts to maintain the status quo, the presenting duo faced a technical glitch during an interview with Olympic cyclist Tom Pidcock. Pidcock complained that he couldn't hear their questions properly due to echoing in his earpiece. Sally apologised for the issue before continuing the conversation.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street. The unnamed suspect is from Wales, according to the police, but false claims that he was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat and also a Muslim have spread online.

Nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were named as the three girls fatally stabbed in the incident on Monday. Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.