The UK is famed for its remarkable natural beauty and rich cultural history, but it also has its fair share of ‘offensive’ road names. These ‘filthy’ road names have raised a few eyebrows among road trippers, ranging from Semicock Road to Slaparse Lane to Court Cocking.

If you’re planning a ‘rudest road trip’ this spring, we’ve got you covered. Motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk motoring have compiled a list of smutty-sounding signs from Northern Ireland all the way to Oxfordshire to make your journey more entertaining.

According to the study , Shrewsbury, Doncaster and Edinburgh are just three areas drivers will tick off as they embark on the road trip to hunt down UK’s crudest spots. And as motorists make their way along the glorious south coast, enjoying the beautiful beach views of St Ives, they can grab a selfie with the infamous Court Cocking road sign.

Wales also has a few corkers, with Fanny Street in Cardiff causing many an eyebrow to raise as road trippers drive by. Some road names, like Bell End in Rowley Regis, are so outrageous that they have devalued homes in the area and allegedly caused humiliation and bullying for residents.

Research shows that innuendo-laden roads have an average 22% dip in price compared to other houses in conventionally named streets nearby. The study said this is bad news for many homeowners because there are at least 17 Cock Lanes across England and Wales.

However, despite petitions by local residents to try and change the inappropriate names, councils report having no plans to do so which is excellent news for those eager to make this road trip.

And going on such a road trip is not new. In 2021, a man took it upon himself to visit as many of these places as possible on his moped in memory of his friend, who died of cancer. Paul Taylor started his expedition in Shitterton, Dorset, and visited some of the more rude-sounding places on his trip, including The Knob, Crazies Hill, and Twatt.

Tim Alcock at Leasecar.uk said: “This country is known for its eccentric nature, and the general reaction to these wacky road names really demonstrates our frank British humour. We have created the rudest road trip in the UK, which is bound to be the weirdest drive you’ll ever take.

Dick Place in Edinburgh (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“From Dick Place in Edinburgh and Semicock road in Northern Ireland, this road trip is so inappropriate we suggest not taking your kids on this one. Who knows how long these roads will keep their rude names as we’re already seeing residents want to get them changed.”

20 ‘most offensive’ road names in the UK