Plan to build 129 new homes on green land in Burnley village

Controversial plans to build a huge number of homes in rural Cliviger have been submitted.



If passed, Red Lees Road in the village would see 129 new houses built on green land to the west of the road.



Described as a "prominent greenfield site in the open countryside", the site was identified for a large housing development in Burnley Borough Council’s Local Plan, which was ratified in 2017.

The site as it appears on the Burnley Local Plan

Details in the plan stated at the time that the site should be a mix of dwelling types, including a minimum of 40% four or more bedroomed detached and 30% three or more bedroomed detached or semi-detached houses.

The plan goes on to say that protected species have been recorded on the site, and that an ecological survey (including a breeding bird survey and survey of any South Pennines SPA qualifying species present) would be required to accompany any planning application which identifies and addresses these issues in accordance with the recommendation of the council’s Protected Species Survey and Policy.

It also states that the presence of reported prehistoric finds and earthworks within close proximity of the site would suggest the site has significant potential for buried remains of local-regional significance to exist. Suitable provision would need to be made for archaeological assessment and evaluation of the site.

United Utilities advised that the foul sewer on Dyneley Avenue is already over hydraulic capacity and that future investment would be required to accommodate this development.

When the plans were first released for public consultation in 2014 residents commented that primary schools in Cliviger and Worsthorne were already over-subscribed and worried how an influx of people would make the situation worse.



A drop-in at Cliviger Village Hall gave residents the opportunity to view early drafts of the plans, which also included new housing developments for neighbouring Worsthorne.



No detail has yet been released by the applicant Miller Homes North West.