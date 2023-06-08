An investigation was launched after trouble broke out 38 minutes into the friendly game between Burnley Football Club and Hannover 96 at Turf Moor on August 5th, 2017.

Both Hannover and Burnley fans were involved in the disorder in the David Fishwick stand, where violence was used and around £9,000 worth of damage was caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result the game was abandoned at half-time, and an investigation launched. Police launched an extensive inquiry to identify those responsible, working with partners from across Europe. One defendant was even arrested while on a family holiday in Italy.

Trouble flared between Burnley FC and Hannover 96 fans at Turf Moor in 2017

The Hannover fans identified were recently given the following sanctions.

A 37-year-old man from Germany - €3,000 fine.

A 35-year-old man from Germany - €2,700 fine.

A 28-year-old man from Germany – €3,000 fine.

A 28-year-old man from Germany – €4,000 fine.

A 28-year-old man from Germany – €2,700 fine.

A 24-year-old man from Germany – €1,500 fine.

A 21-year-old man from Germany – €5,400 fine.

A 19-year-old man from Germany – €3,000 fine.

A 42-year-old man from Germany – €1,000 fine.

A 31-year-old man from Germany – €1,000 fine.

A 39-year-old man from Germany – €2,700 fine.

A 24-year-old man from Germany - €2,700 fine.

A 56-year-old man from Liverpool was given an adult caution for affray.

The Burnley FC fans identified were prosecuted for Section 4 Public Order. Three received adult cautions and two were referred to the Youth Offending Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supt Derry Crorken, of East Division, said: “The behaviour displayed that day by a mindless group of individuals is not that expected of true football fans and certainly not something that will be tolerated by Lancashire Police.

“This has been a long investigation and many people have worked long hours to identify those responsible for those shocking violent scenes. I would like to thank all officers and partner agencies involved for getting us to this point.