Crow Wood Leisure in Burnley wins exercise equipment for St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley

Burnley’s Crow Wood Leisure was one of the top contenders in a world fitness challenge.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

And its success in the Technogym Let’s Move For A Better World Challenge 2023, which took place throughout March, was also a winner for St Mary Magdalene’s RC Primary School in Burnley.

For Crow Wood’s success in gathering 2.5M moves resulted in a series of exercise equipment being donated to the school in Wellfield Drive.

Crow Wood Leisure took part in the Technogym Let’s Move For A Better World Challenge 2023 and earned some fantastic gym equipment for Sr Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in BurnleyCrow Wood Leisure took part in the Technogym Let’s Move For A Better World Challenge 2023 and earned some fantastic gym equipment for Sr Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley
Crow Wood Leisure took part in the Technogym Let’s Move For A Better World Challenge 2023 and earned some fantastic gym equipment for Sr Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley
The equipment was presented to staff and pupils by Crow Wood Leisure Health and Fitness manager Janine Philp who said: ““We are thrilled to have participated in the Technogym Let’s Move For A Better World Challenge and to have made a positive impact in our community.

“We believe in the power of physical activity and the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle from an early age. By donating exercise equipment to St Mary Magdalene’s we hope to inspire children to lead active lives and embrace the benefits of regular exercise.”

