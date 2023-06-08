Former Burnley duo join in the celebrations as West Ham United revel in European glory

The pair were unused substitutes as David Moyes’ side beat Fiorentina 2-1 thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s late strike to lift the Europa Conference League title.

The final in Prague seemed to be heading for extra time after Said Benrahma's second-half penalty was cancelled out just seven minutes later by a well-taken effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.

But Bowen slotted home in the final minute of normal time to seal the victory for the Irons, who picked up a major trophy for the first time since their FA Cup triumph in 1980.

It was also the club’s first piece of European silverware since England great Bobby Moore captained them to European Cup Winners’ Cup glory in 1965.

The victory also seals a place in next season's Europa League and means European football for the third year running for the first time in the club's history. It also guarantees eight English sides will play in European competitions next season.

As for Cornet and Ings, they didn’t manage to play a part in the final but they had previously helped Moyes’ men reach the showpiece final.

Maxwel Cornet celebrates with the trophy, as Danny Ings watches on

Cornet, who made the move from Burnley to East London for a £17.5m fee last summer, featured in seven of West Ham’s Conference League games leading up to the final.