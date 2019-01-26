Youth suffers head injuries after baseball bat attack in mass brawl in Pendle

Police are appealing for witnesses after a youth suffered serious head injuries when he was hit with what is believed to be a baseball bat during an organised brawl which police have described as unprecedented in the area.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team, three Immediate Response Officers and members of the TacOps Team flooded the Barnoldswick and Earby area after being tipped off from comments on social media that the fight was being planned last night.

Officers responded to several reports of fighting around the town centre and Skipton Road area of Barnoldswick.

It was there they found the baseball bat victim who was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Sgt Tim Hitchen said: "A group of youths, not from the West Craven area, were removed from the immediate area.

"Any reasonable member of the community would agree that what has been witnessed tonight is wholly unacceptable and is something we haven't seen in this area before.

"A criminal investigation is taking place, CCTV is being viewed and we will deal robustly with anyone found to be responsible."

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the atttack or can name any of those involved in the disorder to contact Colne & West Craven Neighbourhood Team on 07866 977520 or email 1123@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

A voicemail or text can be left on the above number.