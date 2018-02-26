Youth bus sports project gets wheels thanks to cash boost

A project, that helps to improve the lives of young people across Burnley, has received a £1,000 cash windfall.

The Kids Get Active Space Youth Bus successfully applied for funding from the Tesco Bags for Life scheme and Newground, a charity that supports projects that improves communities and people's lives.

Travelling all over the borough, the bus gives young people the chance to get themselves outdoors, learn new skills and have fun at the same time.

The £1,000 will allow the team that run the project to buy a range of new sports equipment.

The youth bus is part of Participation Works North West which is based at Burnley Arts Centre in Queens Park Road.