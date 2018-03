Pupils rolled up their sleeves and tidied up woods close to their school.

The children from class 4G at Padiham Primary School held a litter pick in the woods close to their school in Burnley Road.

And their magnificent efforts saw them fill 15 bags of rubbish including discarded drinks cans, crisp packets and general rubbish.

The children were extremely proud of themselves for helping to make an area that is used by the whole community look so much better.