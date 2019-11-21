Youngsters are the pride of Burnley after earning their own cash to help feed hungry families

Children as young as six at a beaver scout group in Burnley really have gone all out to help families in their hometown.

Members of St Stephen's 19th Burnley Scouts decided they wanted to help people who don't have enough food.

Some of the beavers with the bags of goodies they bought for needy families in Burnley.

So the youngsters, who are between the ages of six and eight, hatched their own plan. Each one of them spent a number of weeks completing tasks and chores for family and friends to raise £5.

Once the money was raised the children went on a shopping trip to Aldi in Todmorden Road, not far from their base at St Stephen's, to purchase food, toiletries and hygiene products for families in the area.

The youngsters not only chose the items, they also did the packing and paying before presenting the goodies to the Spacious Place foodbank.

Their efforts were rewarded with a thank you email from Rob Gray of the charity who said the donations would make a huge difference to the families they had helped and they should be extremely proud of themselves.

Group leader James Barnett said: "The beavers understood that their hard work by fundraising, shopping and donating has helped many families in our local area.

"Apart from doing good deeds this also helped the beavers gain their community impact badge."

And the group is blossoming as in January a new section will open for Scouts. If you have a child aged 10 to 14 find the group on facebook and register your interest in joining.