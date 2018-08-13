Young volunteers thanked for brushing up their skills to help with Burnley park renovation project

Young people, who pitched in to help with the refurbishment of one of Burnley's most popular parks, have been thanked for their sterling efforts.

Volunteers from the National Citizen Service used their artistic skills to paint the metal fencing around the new play area at Thompson Park which has undergone a £1.2M renovation project.

Burnley Council has sent out a big thank you to the young volunteers who gave their time to help with the project.

A spokesman said: "This is one example of local people of all ages pitching in to support the council and their local community during this project."

The refurbishment was made possible thanks to Burnley Council winning a Heritage Lottery grant, and an official re-opening and fun day will be held in the park in Ormerod Road this Sunday (August 19th).

Attractions include a funfair, arts and crafts, boat rides on the lake, entertainment by the Manchester Samba Band.

The miniature railway, a popular attraction in the park, will also be running.