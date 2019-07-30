Young stars shine in debut showcase at Burnley theatre school

Budding young stars took to the stage for their very first showcase.

Children from the newly launched Act One Beginners theatre school performed a series of pieces they have been working on in class over the last five months for their proud families and friends.

Leanne and Greg Wharf are proud of their performers at Act One Beginners theatre school.

Thirty two students took to the stage at Greenbrook Methodist Church for the showcase which was directed by Leanne Wharf who has realised her dream to open her own theatre school teaching drama, dance and musical theatre to youngsters from the age of three to 18.

Leanne said: "The students put on an amazing show and we are so incredibly proud of how hard they have worked and how fabulous they all were.

"We cannot believe how far our school has progressed in such a short time.

"It has been the busiest 12 months ever but worth every single second."

Leanne runs the school with her husband, Greg Wharf, who is also a fellow thespian.

Performing is in Leanne's blood and she made her stage debut at the age of six.

A student at the former Ivy Bank High School in Burnley, Leanne attended Basics Theatre School where she won a number of leading roles.

She then returned there as a teacher for a while after completing her studies at Phil Winstone's Theatre Works in Blackpool.

She has sung at some of the biggest and best known clubs in the UK but musical theatre was always Leanne's first love.

Next Monday (August 5th) Leanne will launch the Greatest Showman summer school which will run for a week and in September classes will start on Monday in addition to the Friday classes. And plans are already on the cards for a spectacular Christmas show.

If anyone would like more information they can contact the school through the Facebook page “Act One Beginners” or 07478407470 or our email actoneburnley@gmail.com.