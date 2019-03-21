Young stars from Pendle primary school celebrate sporting glory

Young sports stars from Earby Springfield School became athletics county runners up and Pendle badminton champions - all on the same day.

It is the third consecutive year that the school athletics team have represented Pendle at the small school’s indoor county finals in Blackpool where mixed teams of boys and girls participate in a variety of track and field events.

After battling it out with children from 16 other Lancashire schools, each representing their area, it was too close to call. But when the points had been totalled, Earby were declared runners up, retaining their position from the previous year and only narrowly missing out to first-placed Lancaster by two points.

There was hardly a moment to catch their breath for three of the team, Leah Jarvis, Seth Rawlinson and Rosie Hill, who were joined by James Maybury that evening at Nelson and Colne college to play in the Pendle Primary School Badminton competition.

The team were undefeated throughout and were crowned Pendle Primary Badminton champions for the third year.

Leah Jarvis, in year six, broke the Pendle Record in triple jump and Rosie Hill, also in year six, maintained her Pendle javelin record.

This is the third successive year that Earby have won the Pendle Indoor Athletics Finals. In 2018 the year five/six team went on to become county runners-up in the Lancashire Small School’s final.

Headteacher Dawn Liversidge said: "This is yet another great achievement for one of our sports teams and is a reflection of the dedication of the children and staff who are involved in the extra-curricular sports clubs."

Earby will now go on to represent Pendle at the Lancashire Small School’s Final at Blackpool.