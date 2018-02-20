Young science boffins have their eyes on the prize

Budding scientists at a Burnley primary school are hoping to achieve a special award.

Staff and students at Holy Trinity C of E are working hard to achieve the Primary Science Quality Mark which is a highly successful, unique award programme to develop and celebrate the profile of science teaching, learning and leadership in primary schools.

The school welcomed a representative from the PSQM to teach the children lots of different scientific skills.

The children learned about working scientifically using different materials, their properties and how they change state.

The children were thrilled to get the chance to take part in practical experiments and enjoyed the day.