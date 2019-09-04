Young runners flock to launch of Padiham's junior parkrun

Keen young runners were under starter's orders on Sunday for the launch of the Padiham Greenway junior parkrun.

Twenty nine runners took part in the first run after the getting their starting orders from the Mayor of Padiham Coun. Howard Hudson.

Some of the young runners limber up ready to tackle the first ever Padiham Greenway junior parkrun

The idea to set up the parkrun came from husband and wife Alun and Sarah Lewis with support from a band of volunteers, Padiham Town Council, Burnley Council, the Friends of Padiham Greenway, the Padiham Commuity Fund and private donors.

Parkrun is a collection of five kilometre running events that take place every Saturday morning at over 1,400 locations in twenty-three countries across five continents.

Junior parkrun is a spin-off event that provides a two kilometres run for children aged four to 14 on a Sunday morning.

Alun said: " Parkrun aims to give children something fun to do on a Sunday morning which is free.

"It helps them to get more active and hopefully improve the physical and mental health of the children in our community.

"On top of that it is also a great social event for participants and volunteers alike."

The runs set off every Sunday at 9am on the Greenway behind Padiham Leisure Centre.

If anyone is interested in taking part or volunteering they can visit the website www.parkrun.org.uk/padihamgreenway-juniors or email padihamgreenwayjuniors@parkrun.com