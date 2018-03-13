Young people’s groups get cash handout from county council

More than £11,000 is being handed out to young people’s groups across Lancashire.

Lancashire Boys’ and Girls ‘Clubs in Burnley, Ribble Valley and Lancaster, which have been handed over £1,499 to fund games consoles, TVs and trophies so they can stage gaming competitions.

County Coun. Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “These grants will help young people to take part in a range of activities, from majorette dancing and football, to go-karting and theatre productions.

“These grants aim to help young people to learn and develop new skills, be more independent and build their confidence.

“It’s great that young people have had their say on most of these funding decisions, through local youth councils who have made recommendations to the cabinet as to which projects they think should be funded.

These groups play a crucial role in local communities and I’m pleased to provide these grants, which help them continue their vital role supporting young people across the county.”

Any groups that are interested in applying for funding should contact their local district youth council.

Lancashire County Council’s family and wellbeing service has made £111,000 grant funding available for young people and young people’s groups in 2017/18.