Young peace graduates are the pride of their school

Pupils from a Burnley primary school have received their caps and gowns after graduating on a course that taught them about peace and understanding.

Students and the chaplaincy team from St Augustine's RC Primary graduated from the Warrington Peace Centre after completing a programme called Small Steps for Peace.

The centre was opened in 2000 and hosts three organisations, Warrington Youth Club, the NSPCC and the Tim Parry/ Johnathan Ball Foundation for Peace.

The foundation was set up in memory of the two boys who were killed in the Warrington town centre IRA bomb in 1993 and it exists to promote harmony in all communities.

A book has also been published called Good Can Come of Evil, designed to help young people understand how hatred and tragedy can be transformed into a legacy of hope.

The Burnley pupils were taught about the benefits of positive relationships and how to deal with difficult conversations which may arise in classroom.