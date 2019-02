Talented young dancers entertained care home residents in Burnley.

Residents at The Grove Care Home welcomed dancers from Burnley Dance Centre.

They performed songs and dance routines with a Disney theme which the residents thoroughly enjoyed.

A spokesman for the home said: "The girls did extremely well and were very confident.

"The residents really enjoyed the afternoon and would like to see them again. It's good for the community to come together and for different generations to interact."