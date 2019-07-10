Young Burnley duo's blooming great effort wins their school top prize at red carpet awards night

The effort and commitment of two pupils has earned a Burnley school a special award.

The Rose School was presented with the service design award at the Wellbeing Challenge Awards which is run by the charity Lancashire Mind.

Several pupils took part in the scheme but Mason Shaw and Melissa Haworth were two that really stepped up to the mark and put the most time and effort into the final event.

Named by the enterprising duo as 'The Rose road to the future. Ambition to be a better me' Melissa, who is in year 10 and year seven pupil Mason invited four guests speakers into school to share their journey and and their current success in their careers.

All the year seven students were invited to listen to a writer, an artist, a rapper and a manager. The one thing they all had in common was they have all experienced similar situations to pupils at The Rose School.

As a result of their hard work Melissa and Mason received the invitation to the red carpet awards night held at Ribby Hall Hotel in Wrea Green where they were presented with the trophy that is awarded to those for developing excellent service design skills and creating an inspiring marketing strategy.