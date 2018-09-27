Young Burnley archers hit the target

Young archers from Burnley have hit the target at the British Championships.



The youngsters, who all attend Phoenix Archery, based at Habergham Mill, Coal Clough Lane, struck gold with a number of prizes at the national contest held in Charlbury, Oxfordshire.

Mark Duerden

The young members of Team Firebird scooped the following awards:

Lilly Cousins - Gold U16 - Bowhunter



Thomas Bailey - U12 Limited - Gold

Morgan Lawton - Gold - U12 Girls - Limited



Harry Smith - Gold - U16 Boys - CUL



Max Smith - Gold - U11 Boys - Longbow.

Lilly, Tom and Morgan were all taught by Mark Duerden at Phoenix Archery which has a fully stocked archery shop and indoor 25 and 10m. range.

Louise Cousins, owner, said: "Phoenix Archery and team Firebird are so very proud of our youth achieving great success at the national championships. We would also like to mention how proud we are of the adults in team Firebird and our sponsored shooters that accomplished medals at this competition and represent us at many others.

"Also would like to thank all the members of Phoenix Archery and team Firebird that put in countless hours of effort and support for our club and shop to make this possible.

"Once people go through the beginners course they’re welcome to travel with us all over the UK to shoot tournaments. It is a great way for families to spend time together and get the kids out of the house.

"Up against some serious competition Team Firebird came away with plenty of bling. Our youth squad cleaned up."