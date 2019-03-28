Young Burnley apprentices experience sweet taste of success and raise cash for Pendleside Hospice

Aspiring young apprentices have raised cash for Pendleside Hospice by putting their business ideas into practise.

Project Digital, in conjunction with Themis at Burnley College and Plus 24 Marketing Ltd, have raised £185 for the hospice.

Project Digital is an innovative apprenticeship training programme with apprentices working for a number

of leading employers across Lancashire.

Apprentices on the scheme took part in Project Digital’s employability bootcamp which saw two teams compete against each other to try to raise the most money for their chosen charity through planning and implementing their own business model.

The groups were each provided with £50 to invest and they had to decide on a team name and plan their own business strategies, sales, marketing and financial forecasts.

One of the teams, Sweet Tooth, chose to support Pendleside Hospice as their local charity. They made and sold sweet cones to local businesses in the area, sourcing the materials, putting the cones together and then arranging with businesses to sell these to members of their staff.

Then, having completely sold out, they then reinvested the profit made and bought further supplies to make additional sweet cones to sell. All sales were completed in one day.