Young ambassadors are pride of their school

A Padiham high school has appointed 30 student ambassadors who have all been given an important task.

Year seven students at Shuttleworth College who wanted to be ambassadors had to send a letter to their pastoral head, Chris Turner and headteacher Ruth England with their reasons for why they would be suitable for the role.

Fifteen of the students are ‘Homework Heroes’ who go back to their primary schools to help out with after-school clubs such as sport, reading and art and crafts clubs.

There are five equipment monitors who are in charge of all the playground equipment and making sure that the sports bags are fully stocked daily.

Then 10 of the students help out every Wednesday with the enrichment programme which is open to primary schools.

The enrichment ambassadors act as mentors for younger pupils and assist them with reading and writing.

“They have all made a fantastic start and I’m really proud of them all,” said Mr Turner.