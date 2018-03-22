You can make a name for yourself in Burnley

Opportunities to make a success out of yourself are possible in Burnley, according to the town’s JobCentre.

Bosses at the centre have highlighted a number of local entrepreneurs who have achieved great things thanks to help from the JobCentre, and belief in themselves.

Cathy Ross, partnership manager at Burnley JobCentre Plus, said: “We are really pleased and encouraged by some true local success stories.

“Our work coach supported Kellie Blanch to overcome her health issues and to establish her own business, The Crafty Cow Tea Room in Burnley, using the New Enterprise Allowance.

She is now working with the Jobcentre to offer employment support to people with disabilities in a supportive environment.

“Meanwhile, one of our work coaches Jonathan Bibby recently attended an award ceremony at the London Palladium organised by the Prince’s Trust.”

“We would encourage local employers who are interested in offering employment opportunities, work trials and or work experience placements to contact the Employer Engagement Team on 01282 663158.”