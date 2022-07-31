Yorkshire Street fire: Investigation ongoing into Burnley shop blaze

An investigation is being carried out into the fire that broke out in a shop on the outskirts of Burnley town centre.

Sunday, 31st July 2022, 10:46 pm

Eight fire engines, along with an aerial ladder platform, were called to the Famous Shop mini market and off licence in Yorkshire Street just before 9am on Saturday.

The fire is believed to have started in a flat above the shop premises. Nobody was injured.

Eight fire engines were deployed to the shop in Yorkshire Street, Burnley.

Yorkshire Street, Plumbe Street, Church Street and Oxford Road were closed until around 6pm while firefighters extinguished hotspots within the building.

The fire service are now carrying out an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

