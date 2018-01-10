YELLOW WEATHER WARNING: Fog to descend on North West

Weather experts have issued a yellow warning for fog across the North West.



Residents are being warned to expect possible disruption following the warning which is in place between 7pm on Wednesday, January 10 until around 11am on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Fog patches are likely to form during the early part of Wednesday evening, becoming more widespread overnight with the visibility falling below 100 metres in places.

"Fog will thin slowly later on Thursday morning, although some patches may persist into the afternoon in the west of the warning area."

Drivers are advised to exercise caution during the weather warning period.