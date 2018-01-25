Xercise4Less Burnley offers chance to win a Porsche Boxster

A leading gym chain has announced it is offering its customers a chance to win a Porsche Boxster in 2018 if they join one of the Xercise4Less eight-week transformation camps.

Xercise4Less Burnley is also taking part in the initiative, with anyone who signs up for the camp automatically entered into the prize draw to win the car, worth over £44,000. At the end of the year, individual who has achieved the best transformation during the camp across the whole gym chain will be named the winner.

Members are able to enter as many transformation camps as they want, while quarterly prizes will also be on offer, offering entrants the chance to win a weekend break in a European city.

“We wanted to make 2018 special for one of our customers by giving away a car to the person who has achieved the most during one of our eight-week transformation camps," said Jon Nasta, Director of Ecommerce and Marketing at Xercise4Less. "Now, members are able to get fitter, healthier, and feel better about themselves while also having the chance to win a brand-new car.”

Xercise4Less’ eight-week transformation camps will be taking place at Xercise4Less Burnley throughout the year. The next camp begins on Monday, February 5th.For more information about the transformation camps, please visit: https://www.xercise4less.co.uk/2018-transformation/.