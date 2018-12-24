Wreath laying honour for talented young Burnley footballing star

Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College student Logan Carlin laid a wreath at the Menin Gate as part of the Premier League Truce Tournament.

The event was held in Belgium this month with Burnley two of six qualifiers from the UK.

Anderlecht, Club Brugge, Lille, Lens, Cologne and Hertha Berlin also took part as the teams spent two days playing each other.

It was also an educational trip about the World Wars and Logan, who plays for Burnley Academy’s Under 12s, laid a wreath at the Menin Gate as part of the Last Post Ceremony on behalf of Burnley FC.

“I was privileged to lay the wreath,” said defender Logan. “It was a very sombre atmosphere with around 2,000 people there.

“Playing football was also a good experience against teams from other countries.”