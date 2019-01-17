Worsthorne's long-standing lollipop man's 80th birthday

A long-standing – quite literally – lollipop man was given a warm happy birthday from pupils of Worsthorne Primary School.

Peter Griffiths spent his 80th birthday on Wednesday doing what he has done for the past 20 years, safely guiding the children to and out of school.

Headteacher Louise Young said: “Peter is the first adult connected to our school that the children come into contact with each day and he embodies the fun and friendly ethos of the school.

"He has a little chat and a smile with every child and family that cross with him, and everybody loves him. The children were thrilled to bits to wish him a very happy 80th birthday."