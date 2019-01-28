World record attempt is a marathon effort for patients across Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley

An inspirational radiographer is hoping to set a new world record by running the London Marathon... wearing a vest weighing a stone!

Adam Wallwork, who is a diagnostic radiographer for the East Lancashire Health Authority Trust, will run the marathon in April wearing the lead protection suit that is being specially made and donated by Rothband.

It is similar to the one he uses in radiology and weighs a staggering 14lbs. Adam is waiting to hear back from the Guinness Book of World Records to see if he will indeed be in line to set a new one.

Adam’s journey is both moving and inspirational as in 2006 he underwent brain surgery to treat his epilepsy, but suffered complications and was admitted into Rakehead Rehabilitation Centre.

For Adam part of his rehabilitation was helping the other patients recover and after being discharged, he went on to volunteer at the Trust. He helped out in a variety of roles and this provided Adam with a glimpse of what working for ELHT would be like.

And it was while volunteering in Radiology that he decided on his career path and, after three years study, Adam’s journey brought him back to ELHT, as a diagnostic radiographer, supporting all areas of the trust, including NICU, performing crucial x-rays in order to aid the diagnosis and treatment of newborn babies.

Adam who describes himself as an ‘ultra-runner’ is combining his love of running with his desire to help patients, to raise funds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

For he is raising money for the ELHT&Me which is the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The campaign aims to raise £1M for new equipment, improving facilities and enhancing the patient environment at ELHT’s two acute (Royal Blackburn and Burnley General) and three community hospitals (Accrington Victoria, Clitheroe and Pendle).

Denise Gee, who is fundraising manager for ELHT&Me said “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Adam for taking on this extreme challenge and helping us raise vital funds to improve patient experience."

Local businesses, institutions and individuals are also being encouraged to support the ambitious appeal.

To make a donation to Adam’s fundraising efforts visit his online page: http://ow.ly/qNFB30nlM3c

