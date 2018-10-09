World Mental Health Day: Burnley gym opens doors to promote benefits of exercise

An award-winning Burnley gym operator is out to promote the positive impact exercise can have on mental health by offering people a free five-day pass in honour of World Mental Health Day.

Xercise4Less Burnley is opening its doors to non-members over the age of 16 from World Mental Health Day on Wednesday 10th of October to Sunday 14th to give people the chance to work out for free and experience for themselves the positive effects exercise can have on their mental health.

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness and change attitudes surrounding mental health problems around the world, with the World Health Organisation revealing that the focus of this year's iteration is to primarily focus on young people, with 20% of adolescents experiencing a mental health problem in any given year and around 75% of all mental health disorders appearing by age 24.

“The physical benefits of exercise are well-known, but World Mental Health Day is the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the positive effects exercise has on our mental well-being," said Sam Gresty, General Manager at Xercise4Less Burnley. "We want to encourage everyone to get active to help manage the stresses at work and in our personal lives.”

Over the last decade, almost five times as many students have disclosed a mental health condition to their university compared with 10 years ago. Those wanting to help raise awareness of mental health issues can choose to wear a green ribbon, seen as the international symbol for this movement.

People can claim their free five-day pass at Xercise4Less by visiting the free gym pass section at https://email-xercise4less.co.uk/p/3IQS-25S/free-day-pass?source=website&_ga=2.184562351.76143616.1538379616-842084495.1534768655