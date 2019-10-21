World Food Day helps Burnley children to reach out to those suffering from hunger

Youngsters at a Burnley school are learning about how people are suffering from hunger around the world.

And pupils from St Augustine's RC Primary are also helping people in their hometown by collecting items for the Burnley foodbank.

Generous parents and guardians have been donating tins, packets and non perishable items for World Food Day and the school has also raised £125 which will be sent to help feed children in Nairobi as part of Mission Possible.

This is a project launched by a group of educators from the North West dedicated to sharing their expertise and resources with the children who live in the region of Dagoretti in the western part of Nairobi.

Headteacher Mrs Sinead Colbeck said: "Our parents and guardians are always extremely generous and this also raises awareness of hunger around the world."